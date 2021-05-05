Clovis Oncology Reports 11% Drop In Q1 Sales As COVID-19 Hit Rubraca Sales
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) reported a Q1 EPS loss of $0.64 better than the consensus loss of $0.72 and an improvement from an EPS loss of $1.39 a year ago.
- Rubraca revenues came in at $38.10 million, lagging the consensus of $44.55 million, as well as an 11% Y/Y decrease over sales last year.
- The decrease was primarily due to fewer diagnoses and fewer patient starts, primarily due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- In addition, first-quarter 2020 was the company's strongest quarter of U.S. Rubraca sales to date, and the pandemic had a limited impact on the net revenues.
- R&D costs were down 23% at $52.8 million due primarily to lower spending on Rubraca clinical trials.
- SG&A expenses decreased 30% at $29.9 million due to the COVID-19 situation globally and overall cost reduction efforts.
- Clovis expects R&D and SG&A expenses to drop in the full year 2021 compared to 2020.
- Clovis ended the quarter with $190.9 million in cash and equivalents, which is expected to fund its operating plan into early 2023.
- Price Action: CLVS shares rise 9.2% at $6.02 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
