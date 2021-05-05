Veru's Stock Jumps As Enobosarm Shows Clinical Benefit In Heavily Pretreated Breast Cancer Patients
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) has announced that the Phase 2 results evaluating enobosarm for breast cancer include further efficacy data and an analysis of patients who have failed estrogen blocking agents and CDK 4/6 inhibitors.
- Data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Virtual Congress 2021.
- The subset of patients includes those who were heavily pretreated with estrogen-blocking agents and chemotherapy with an average of 3 prior lines of therapy in the metastatic setting and had tumor progression on a CDK 4/6 inhibitor before receiving enobosarm.
- Enobosarm treatment in evaluable patients who had progressed following treatment with an estrogen-blocking agent and CDK 4/6 inhibitor (palbociclib) resulted in a clinical benefit rate at 24 weeks of 50% and a best objective tumor response of 30%, including two complete responses and one partial response.
- The overall mean radiographic progression-free survival for the 9mg dose was ten months.
- The 9mg dose of enobosarm was selected for the Phase 3 ARTEST study anticipated to start in June.
- Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor targeting agonist that activates the androgen receptor, tumor suppressor, in AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer.
- Price Action: VERU stock moved 26.4% higher at $11 during the premarket trading session on the last check Wednesday.
