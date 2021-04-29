 Skip to main content

Atea Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher As AT-527 Study In COVID-19 Moves Forward With Dosing

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 6:44am   Comments

  • Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) has dosed the first patient in the Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial evaluating AT-527 in mild or moderate COVID-19 patients in an outpatient setting.
  • The trial anticipates enrolling approximately 1,400 non-hospitalized adults and adolescents with mild to moderate COVID-19. Enrollment is underway.
  • AT-527 is an orally administered, direct-acting antiviral in development and derived from Atea's purine nucleotide prodrug platform.
  • Under a strategic collaboration, Roche Holdings AG (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) and Atea are jointly developing AT-527 to treat COVID-19.
  • AT-527 targets SARS-CoV-2 ribonucleic acid (RNA) polymerase (nsp12), a highly conserved gene responsible for both viral RNA replication and transcription.
  • The primary endpoint of the trial will measure the time to alleviation or improvement of COVID-19 symptoms. Other efficacy endpoints will include the number of patients requiring medically attended visits or hospitalization for COVID-19.
  • Additionally, the study will also identify and evaluate biomarkers predictive of an antiviral response to AT-527.
  • Price Action: AVIR shares are up 7.65% at $28.69 in the premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19 Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

