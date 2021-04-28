 Skip to main content

Boston Scientific Stock Jumps On Q1 Earnings Beat, Improved Guidance

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSXQ1 sales grew by 5.9% (organically) to $2.75 billion, beating the previous guidance range between negative 3% and 3% in the quarter, better than the consensus estimate $2.62 billion.
  • EPS of $0.37 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.31 versus $0.28 a year ago.
  • The company said that the return of elective or non-essential procedures could be seen in some of its business lines more susceptible to the effects of the pandemic, such as urology and neuromodulation.
  • The Medical surgical segment sales popped 11.1% as the rhythm/neurological and cardiovascular businesses grew 6.8% and 10%, respectively.
  • Broad-based strength with a rebound in ERCP procedures drove growth in products such as SpyGlass DS, Discover, and AXIOS; EXALT Model D momentum is improving as hospitals establish new protocols and increased hospital access.
  • The company raised its full-year guidance. Organic revenue growth for 2021 is expected 15% to 18% above 2020 results and 2% to 5% above 2019, increasing the lower end of the ranges by roughly 2% to 3%.
  • Boston Scientific boosted its full-year guidance. The company forecasts 16%-19% net sales growth and adjusted earnings of $1.53-$1.60 per share.
  • For the second quarter, Boston Scientific guided to 46%-50% sales growth and 36-38 cents profit per share. 
  • Q1 Earning Presentation.
  • Price Action: BSX shares are up 4.7% at $44.4 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

