 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
Share:

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares are trading higher after the company's SPAC merger target, NeuroRx, on Monday confirmed dosing of the first patient in a Phase 3 trial of ZYESAMI was announced by the NIH last week.

The trial, designated as ACTIV-3b: Therapeutics for Severely Ill Inpatients With COVID-19, will study ZYESAMI to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

NeuroRx recently announced a plan to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp, and intends to apply for listing on the NASDAQ under the proposed symbol 'NRXP.'

Shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp were trading 15.38% higher at $45. The stock has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRPA)

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
What's Going On With BRPA Stock And X Stock Today?
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Movers Trading Ideas General