Why Shares Of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Are Trading Higher Today

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares are trading higher after the company's SPAC merger target, NeuroRx, on Monday confirmed dosing of the first patient in a Phase 3 trial of ZYESAMI was announced by the NIH last week.

The trial, designated as ACTIV-3b: Therapeutics for Severely Ill Inpatients With COVID-19, will study ZYESAMI to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

NeuroRx recently announced a plan to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp, and intends to apply for listing on the NASDAQ under the proposed symbol 'NRXP.'

Shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp were trading 15.38% higher at $45. The stock has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99.