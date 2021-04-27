COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Drug From Pfizer Could Be Available By 2021, Says CEO: CNBC
- An oral antiviral drug to stop the virus that causes COVID-19 from replicating could be ready next year “if all goes right,” Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC.
- He also added that the drug should work against all variants of the virus.
- Pfizer is conducting the stage one clinical trial on an oral antiviral therapy that a patient could take when developing symptoms.
- Early-stage U.S. trial of an oral COVID-19 antiviral therapy, dubbed PF-07321332, was started in March this year.
- Up to 60 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 60 will be included in the trial. The study will run for 145 days, with another 28 days added for “screening and dosing.”
- Pfizer is also working on an intravenously administered protease inhibitor, known as PF-07304814. That drug is currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- The drug is based on “protease inhibiting” technology and works by inhibiting an enzyme that the virus needs to replicate in human cells.
- Protease inhibitors are used to treat other viral pathogens such as HIV and hepatitis C.
- In addition to the drug, Pfizer is still testing its vaccine in 6-month to 11-year-old children.
- Earlier this month, the company asked the FDA to expand its vaccine authorization to adolescents ages 12 to 15 after the shot was 100% effective in a study.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.63% at $38.44 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.
