DNA Script, Moderna Team Up For On-Demand Vaccines and Therapeutics For DARPA
- DNA Script today announced a partnership with Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) to develop a prototype for rapid mobile manufacturing of vaccines and therapeutics as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Nucleic Acids On-Demand World-Wide (NOW) Program.
- The partnership will employ DNA Script's novel enzymatic synthesis platform to quickly generate high-fidelity nucleic acids without using hazardous chemical solvents to power Moderna's existing manufacturing technology for the rapid production of messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines.
- As part of the agreement, DNA Script will receive up to $5 million in grant funding from DARPA.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 2.86% at $182.72 in the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General