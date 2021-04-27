 Skip to main content

DNA Script, Moderna Team Up For On-Demand Vaccines and Therapeutics For DARPA

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 10:33am   Comments

  • DNA Script today announced a partnership with Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) to develop a prototype for rapid mobile manufacturing of vaccines and therapeutics as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Nucleic Acids On-Demand World-Wide (NOW) Program.
  • The partnership will employ DNA Script's novel enzymatic synthesis platform to quickly generate high-fidelity nucleic acids without using hazardous chemical solvents to power Moderna's existing manufacturing technology for the rapid production of messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines.
  • As part of the agreement, DNA Script will receive up to $5 million in grant funding from DARPA.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 2.86% at $182.72 in the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General

