 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

I-Mab's IL-6 Drug Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Mid-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:
I-Mab's IL-6 Drug Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Mid-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Study
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) has announced topline results from its Phase 2 study evaluating olamkicept (also known as TJ301) in patients with active ulcerative colitis (UC).
  • The study met its primary endpoint and provided early evidence that I-Mab’s IL-6 inhibitor improves outcomes, including rectal bleeding.
  • After 12 weeks of twice-monthly infusions, response rates were higher in the 600-mg olamkicept arm than placebo, resulting in a p-value of 0.032. Olamkicept at 600 mg outperformed placebo in terms of clinical remission and mucosal healing.
  • For those secondary endpoints, I-Mab reported p-values of less than 0.001. I-Mab said the drug was “well-tolerated, and with a very acceptable safety profile.”
  • The company is yet to share details of the numbers of responders in each cohort or information on the 300-mg dose. 
  • Detailed data analysis will be presented at Digestive Disease Week 2021 in May and at European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization meeting in July.
  • I-Mab had secured the Asian rights to olamkicept from Ferring in 2016. Last week, I-Mab and Ferring signed a memorandum of understanding to “explore a possible collaboration to advance the development and commercialization of olamkicept” in the U.S., Canada, the European Union, and Japan.”
  • Olamkicept is a selective IL-6 inhibitor that works through the trans-signaling mechanism. IL-6 is a vital driver cytokine in the propagation and maintenance of chronic inflammation in autoimmune diseases.
  • Price Action: IMAB shares are up 1.4% at $64.62 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMAB)

Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 28-April 3): Acadia's Dementia Drug Update, Clinical Readouts, Few Earnings In Holiday-Shortened Week
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2021
I-Mab Poised To Capitalize On Growing Oncology Sector, Needham Says In Bullish Initiation
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roxadustat Delay For FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Decision Day For KemPharm, NanoViricides Jumps On COVID-19 Drug Data
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ulcerative colitisBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com