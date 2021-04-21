 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioN­Tech CFO Sees Scope For Additional Pro­duc­tion Sites To Meet De­mand For COVID-19 Shots: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Share:
BioN­Tech CFO Sees Scope For Additional Pro­duc­tion Sites To Meet De­mand For COVID-19 Shots: Reuters
  • Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is not ruling out further capacity expansion and new production facilities to meet the demand for the vaccine, reports Reuters.
  • BNTX CFO Sierk Poetting said in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, "there is still room for improvement. But that will ultimately also depend on demand".
  • He said that if premises were available, BioNtech could build up additional production capacity in six months, adding that discussions were ongoing.
  • BioNTech and Pfizer plan to produce 2.5 billion COVID-19 doses this year, of which 1.4 billion were already sold. The companies aim to raise production to 3 billion shots in 2022
  • A total of 300 million doses have been promised to the US.
  • BioNTech in February had launched production at its new site in the city of Marburg, which it purchased from Novartis last year, raising its annual capacity by around 1 billion doses.
  • The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout was behind schedule at the beginning of this year, but then companies like Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVSstepped up to help with production.
  • This month, European Commission struck a third contract with the companies for 1.8 billion more doses between 2021 and 2023.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are up 0.64% at $157.17, and PFE shares are up 1.26% at $39.52 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Supply Variant-Specific Vaccine To Israel, Roche's Diagnostics Business Comes to Rescue
If You Invested $1,000 In Pfizer Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
'Halftime Report' Traders Shares Their Thoughts On Pfizer, Ethereum And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Q1 Beat From Johnson & Johnson, KalVista Study Placed On Hold, European Label Expansion For GW Pharma's Epidiolex
7 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com