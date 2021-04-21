 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kindred's New IL-31 Antibody Shows Improved Shelf Life In PK Study For Canine Dermatitis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 6:38am   Comments
Share:
Kindred's New IL-31 Antibody Shows Improved Shelf Life In PK Study For Canine Dermatitis
  • Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) has announced positive results from the pharmacokinetic study (KIND-039) evaluating a new long-acting interleukin (IL)-31 antibody.
  • Results from the study demonstrated that the fully caninized, high-affinity antibody has up to a three-fold longer half-life compared to tirnovetmab, thus allowing for up to three-fold longer intervals between dosing.
  • The company expects to initiate the pivotal study for this new molecule by the end of this year.
  • The new long-acting IL-31 program is complementary to Kindred's tirnovetmab, an interleukin (IL)-31 targeting antibody currently in pivotal efficacy study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs.
  • Price Action: KIN shares are up 6.2% higher at $5 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KIN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent Nabs CDC Contract, Enzo Rallies, Solid Biosciences Releases Gene Therapy Data, Moderna Begins Pediatric Vaccine Study
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2021
Week Ahead In Biotech (March 14-20): Update On Fibrogen-AstraZeneca's Anemia Drug, Earnings and Presentations
Kindred Biosciences Submits Efficacy Data For KIND-030 As Prophylactic Option In US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: atopic dermatitis BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com