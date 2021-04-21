Kindred's New IL-31 Antibody Shows Improved Shelf Life In PK Study For Canine Dermatitis
- Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) has announced positive results from the pharmacokinetic study (KIND-039) evaluating a new long-acting interleukin (IL)-31 antibody.
- Results from the study demonstrated that the fully caninized, high-affinity antibody has up to a three-fold longer half-life compared to tirnovetmab, thus allowing for up to three-fold longer intervals between dosing.
- The company expects to initiate the pivotal study for this new molecule by the end of this year.
- The new long-acting IL-31 program is complementary to Kindred's tirnovetmab, an interleukin (IL)-31 targeting antibody currently in pivotal efficacy study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs.
- Price Action: KIN shares are up 6.2% higher at $5 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
