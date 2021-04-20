Sorrento's Human Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells Achieves 100% Discharge Rate In Critically-Ill COVID-19 Patients
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) has announced data from its Phase 1b study of human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (COVI-MSC) infusions to treat COVID-19 induced acute respiratory failure (ARD) or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- The study met its primary objective to demonstrate the safety of intravenous infusion of allogeneic adipose MSC cells in patients with COVID-19-induced ARD or ARDS.
- Subjects were administered COVI-MSCs every other day for up to three infusions for a total of 1 x 106 cells/kg, with patients being followed for 28 days following the final infusion.
- A total of 10 patients were enrolled, and all were discharged from the hospital to home within three days of their last infusion.
- At baseline, all patients required oxygen supplementation. All patients had various medical co-morbidities in addition to obesity.
- The 10th patient had been under treatment for nearly two weeks without improvement and was discharged after the second COVI-MSC infusion.
- Sorrento will be working with the FDA shortly once the whole dataset is available to plan a placebo-controlled pivotal study to support an emergency use authorization submission.
