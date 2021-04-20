 Skip to main content

Seneca Biopharma's Merger Partner Leading BioSciences' Lead Asset Shows Efficacy In Lower Post-Surgical Adhesions

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Seneca Biopharma's Merger Partner Leading BioSciences' Lead Asset Shows Efficacy In Lower Post-Surgical Adhesions
  • Privately-held Leading BioSciences Inc entered into a definitive agreement for a reverse merger with Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SNCAhas announced data from an open-label gastrointestinal (GI) surgery study with lead asset LB1148.
  • Data provided an early indication of efficacy signal in reducing post-surgical adhesions following elective bowel resection.
  • No abdominal adhesions were observed at the time of a follow-up surgery in two patients treated with LB1148.
  • Previously the company described statistically significant data from the Phase 1, single-site, open-label, investigator-sponsored trial.
  • LB1148 treated patients had a statistically significant reduction in hospital length of stay by 1.3-days compared to the expected length of stay.
  • Generally, treatment with LB1148 was well tolerated. AEs were not considered unexpected in this patient population. None of the AEs or SAEs reported were considered drug-related by the sponsor-investigator.
  • Price Action: SNCA shares are up 3.2% at $1.6 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

