Seneca Biopharma's Merger Partner Leading BioSciences' Lead Asset Shows Efficacy In Lower Post-Surgical Adhesions
- Privately-held Leading BioSciences Inc entered into a definitive agreement for a reverse merger with Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SNCA) has announced data from an open-label gastrointestinal (GI) surgery study with lead asset LB1148.
- Data provided an early indication of efficacy signal in reducing post-surgical adhesions following elective bowel resection.
- No abdominal adhesions were observed at the time of a follow-up surgery in two patients treated with LB1148.
- Previously the company described statistically significant data from the Phase 1, single-site, open-label, investigator-sponsored trial.
- LB1148 treated patients had a statistically significant reduction in hospital length of stay by 1.3-days compared to the expected length of stay.
- Generally, treatment with LB1148 was well tolerated. AEs were not considered unexpected in this patient population. None of the AEs or SAEs reported were considered drug-related by the sponsor-investigator.
- Price Action: SNCA shares are up 3.2% at $1.6 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
