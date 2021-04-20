 Skip to main content

Amgen's Bemarituzumab Scores Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Gastric, GEJ Cancers

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Amgen's Bemarituzumab Scores Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Gastric, GEJ Cancers
  • The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) bemarituzumab for patients with gastric and gastroesophageal (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.
  • The designation covers bemarituzumab as first-line treatment of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, overexpressing and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, metastatic and locally advanced GEJ adenocarcinoma in combination with modified FOLFOX6 (fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin).
  • Following sotorasib, bemarituzumab is the second asset in Amgen's oncology portfolio to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the past six months.
  • The designation is designed to expedite the development and regulatory review of medicines that may demonstrate substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint over available medications.
  • Bemarituzumab is a targeted antibody that is designed to block fibroblast growth factors from binding and activating FGFR2b, inhibiting several downstream pro-tumor signaling pathways and potentially slowing cancer progression.
  • Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) was granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize bemarituzumab in Greater China.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares closed 0.1% higher at $255.9 on Monday.

