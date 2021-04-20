Amgen's Bemarituzumab Scores Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Gastric, GEJ Cancers
- The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) bemarituzumab for patients with gastric and gastroesophageal (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.
- The designation covers bemarituzumab as first-line treatment of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, overexpressing and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, metastatic and locally advanced GEJ adenocarcinoma in combination with modified FOLFOX6 (fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin).
- Following sotorasib, bemarituzumab is the second asset in Amgen's oncology portfolio to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the past six months.
- The designation is designed to expedite the development and regulatory review of medicines that may demonstrate substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint over available medications.
- Bemarituzumab is a targeted antibody that is designed to block fibroblast growth factors from binding and activating FGFR2b, inhibiting several downstream pro-tumor signaling pathways and potentially slowing cancer progression.
- Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) was granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize bemarituzumab in Greater China.
- Price Action: AMGN shares closed 0.1% higher at $255.9 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs cancer FDA Breakthrough DesignationBiotech News Health Care FDA General