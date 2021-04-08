ImmunoPrecise Launches TATX-112 Antibody Program For Cancer, Alzheimer's Disease
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd's (NASDAQ: IPA) subsidiary Talem Therapeutics LLC has advanced developing a candidate referred to as TATX-112, against an undisclosed target, into formal lead candidate characterization.
- The target is a protein receptor that is overexpressed in a variety of types of deadly cancers.
- TATX-112 antibodies specifically block the interaction between the target and its ligand, e.g., functionally interfering with the target's biology, which can significantly improve the specificity of such tumor therapy due to its relatively higher expression levels in tumors compared to normal tissue.
- In addition to its oncology role, the target plays a vital role in the nervous system by enhancing neuronal development, survival, protection, and function.
- Talem relied on two of IPAs proprietary target-enrichment antibody discovery platforms, B cell Select and DeepDisplay.
- Following the selection of both target-reactive B cells from target immunized chicken and human scFvs from IPA's in-house phage libraries, 50 sequence-unique antibodies of particular interest were prioritized for more in-depth characterization.
- IPA's B cell Select platform has the potential to develop antibodies from any species (including humans) as well as from any tissue.
- IPA's DeepDisplay is a phage display approach based on building custom immune libraries from multiple species or selecting antigen-specific recombinant antibody fragments from its proprietary human or llama phage libraries.
- Price Action: IPA shares are trading 2.59% higher at $12.27 in the market trading session on the last check Thursday.
