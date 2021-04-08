Aurinia's Lupkynis Shows Treatment Benefit In Lupus Nephritis, Additional Efficacy Data Shows
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has presented additional efficacy data from the AURA-LV and AURORA 1 trials of Lupkynis (voclosporin) in lupus nephritis (LN).
- Aurinia shared the data at the National Kidney Foundation 2021 Spring Clinical Meeting.
- Pooled data from the AURA-LV and AURORA 1 study demonstrate that Lupkynis, combined with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low-dose corticosteroids, led to treatment benefits across biopsy class subgroups compared with MMF and low-dose corticosteroids alone (placebo).
- MMF and low-dose corticosteroids are considered standard of care for the treatment of LN.
- In January this year, the FDA approved Lupkynis combined with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen to treat adult patients with active LN.
- Data from 532 patients from the AURA-LV and AURORA 1 studies were integrated into a post-hoc analysis of complete renal response (CRR) by LN biopsy class.
- The odds ratios (OR) for CRR for Lupkynis versus placebo were 4.26 for pure Class III, 2.59 for pure Class IV, 1.5 for pure Class V, and 2.68 for mixed Class III/IV/V patients.
- Achieving 1 or greater indicates that Lupkynis is favored over placebo.
- Additional efficacy data demonstrated the potential to improve renal response regardless of disease progression at diagnosis.
