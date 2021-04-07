 Skip to main content

Novartis Taps Artios In Discovery Pact To Enhance Radioligand Portfolio

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 7:08am   Comments
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has struck a deal with UK-based Artios Pharma to access DNA damage response (DDR) targets that can potentially enhance its radioligand therapies.
  • Artios is set to get $20 million upfront and up to $1.3 billion in milestones in return for the targets.
  • During the three-year collaboration, Artios and Novartis will discover and validate up to three targets for exclusive worldwide use by Novartis. The goal is to find targets that add to the potential of Novartis’ radioligand therapies.
  • Last month, Novartis announced a Phase 3 win for its lead radioligand in prostate cancer study.
  • Artios’ work targets synthetic lethality in DDR, effectively shutting down tumor cells’ ability to heal themselves after being damaged.
  • The Novartis pact is the second major discovery deal for Artios after the company agreed in December to work with  Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS: MKGAF) on small-molecule drugs targeting DNA repair enzymes — a deal that brought $30 million upfront and the potential for $860 million in milestone payments.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.09% at $86.28 in the premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

