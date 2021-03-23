 Skip to main content

Novartis' Radioligand Therapy Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Prostate Cancer Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) says that its Phase 3 VISION study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 hit both co-primary endpoints on overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival for prostate cancer patients. Details were not disclosed.

  • Investigators tried to treat progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients, comparing it against the standard of care.
  • The VISION trial results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and included in U.S. and E.U. regulatory submissions.
  • 177Lu-PSMA-617 is an investigational PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy, a type of precision cancer treatment combining a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope.
  • After administration into the bloodstream, 177Lu-PSMA-617 binds to prostate cancer cells that express PSMA, a transmembrane protein, with high tumor-to-normal tissue uptake.
  • Once bound, emissions from the radioisotope damage tumor cells, disrupting their ability to replicate and triggering cell death.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are trading 0.49% lower at $86.09 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: prostate cancer Biotech News Health Care FDA

