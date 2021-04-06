AzurRx BioPharma To Test Formulated Niclosamide In COVID-19-Related Gastrointestinal Infections
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) has initiated Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial evaluating oral formulation of micronized niclosamide (FW-1022) for the treatment of COVID-19 related gastrointestinal (GI) infections.
- Patient enrollment is expected to begin soon, with topline data anticipated in Q1 2022.
- The Phase 2 trial is a two-part, two-arm, placebo-controlled study examining the safety and efficacy of FW-1022.
- This trial's two primary objectives will be to confirm the safety of niclosamide and demonstrate efficacy in clearing the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the GI tract.
- The trial's primary efficacy measure is the rate of fecal SARS-CoV-2 virus clearance (rectal swab or stool sample), comparing the niclosamide arm to the placebo arm for up to six months.
- Price Action: AZRX shares are trading 0.95% lower at $0.971 on the last check Tuesday.
