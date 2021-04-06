Opiant Pharma's Starts Dosing In Nasal Nalmefene Comparison Study For Remifentanil-Related Respiratory Depression
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) has dosed the first subjects in a head-to-head clinical study comparing the effectiveness of its investigational opioid antagonist nasal nalmefene (OPNT003) with nasal naloxone.
- The Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers will evaluate the effectiveness of 3mg nasal nalmefene compared to 4 mg nasal naloxone to reverse the respiratory depression produced by the synthetic opioid remifentanil.
- Top-line data from the trial are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The development of OPNT003 is supported by grants from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health, and the Biological Advanced Research and Development Agency.
