Vir Biotech's VIR-7831 Maintains Activity Against California Variant Of COVID-19 Infection
- Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) has announced new preclinical data of VIR-7831, the company's investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) against SARS-CoV-2.
- The new data showed that the antibody maintains its neutralizing activity against a mutation in the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, called L452R, found in the California variant (B.1.427/B.1.429).
- Data from 43 vaccinated donors and nine convalescent donors demonstrated that the S13I, W152C, and L452R mutations reduced the neutralization potency of plasma three to sixfold.
- Besides, the L452R mutation reduced the neutralization activity of 14 out of 35 RBD-specific mAbs, including three clinical-stage antibodies.
- Complete loss of neutralization by all 10 N-terminal domain-specific mAbs mediated by an unconventional escape mechanism was observed.
- VIR-7831, which targets a non-receptor binding motif (RBM) epitope, was unaffected by the L452R mutation.
- VIR-7831 is an investigational dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody.
- Recently, VIR-7831 co-administered with GlaxoSmithKline plc's (NYSE: GSK) bamlanivimab, demonstrated a 70% relative reduction in persistently high viral load at day seven compared to placebo in low-risk COVID-19 patients.
- Price Action: VIR shares are up 0.04% at $51.29 in premarket on the last check Monday.
