 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vir Biotech's VIR-7831 Maintains Activity Against California Variant Of COVID-19 Infection

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Vir Biotech's VIR-7831 Maintains Activity Against California Variant Of COVID-19 Infection
  • Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) has announced new preclinical data of VIR-7831, the company's investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) against SARS-CoV-2.
  • The new data showed that the antibody maintains its neutralizing activity against a mutation in the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, called L452R, found in the California variant (B.1.427/B.1.429).
  • Data from 43 vaccinated donors and nine convalescent donors demonstrated that the S13I, W152C, and L452R mutations reduced the neutralization potency of plasma three to sixfold.
  • Besides, the L452R mutation reduced the neutralization activity of 14 out of 35 RBD-specific mAbs, including three clinical-stage antibodies.
  • Complete loss of neutralization by all 10 N-terminal domain-specific mAbs mediated by an unconventional escape mechanism was observed.
  • VIR-7831, which targets a non-receptor binding motif (RBM) epitope, was unaffected by the L452R mutation.
  • VIR-7831 is an investigational dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody.
  • Recently, VIR-7831 co-administered with GlaxoSmithKline plc's (NYSE: GSK) bamlanivimab, demonstrated a 70% relative reduction in persistently high viral load at day seven compared to placebo in low-risk COVID-19 patients.
  • Price Action: VIR shares are up 0.04% at $51.29 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + VIR)

Royalty Pharma Buys Royalty Interest In Cabozantinib Products From GSK
EMA May Issue Updated Recommendation If AstraZeneca Jab-Clot Link Is Established: Report
Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Gives 100% Protection In Adolescents
CureVac Taps Celonic For COVID-19 Vaccine Production
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Wave Life Sciences Pulls Plug On 2 Assets, Amarin's Vascepa Snags European Approval, Biocept Jumps On Earnings
Glaxo To Fill About 60M Novavax COVID-19 Shots For Britain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com