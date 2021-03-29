 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly-Vir Bamlanivimab-VIR-7831 Combo Reduces Viral Load By 70% In Low-Risk COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 9:32am   Comments
Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) have announced topline data from the expanded Phase 2 BLAZE-4 trial evaluating bamlanivimab co-administered with VIR-7831 in low-risk adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

  • Results showed that bamlanivimab 700 mg co-administered with VIR-7831 500 mg demonstrated a 70% relative reduction in persistently high viral load at day seven compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint.
  • Also, the treatment demonstrated a statistically significant reduction compared to placebo in the critical virologic secondary endpoints of mean change from baseline to days three, five, and seven in SARS-CoV-2 viral load.
  • No events for the secondary endpoint of COVID-19 related hospitalization or death by day 29 in either study arm were reported.
  • One patient (in the treatment arm) visited the emergency room for COVID-19 related symptoms.
  • No serious adverse events were seen with the coadministration of bamlanivimab and VIR-7831.
  • Last week, the FDA acting commissioner Janet Woodcock said that the U.S. government is not distributing Eli Lilly's bamlanivimab alone in California, Arizona, and Nevada amid prevalent COVID-19 virus variants.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.28% at $184.8, and VIR shares are dow 1.03% at $51 on the last check Monday.

