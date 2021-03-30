India Extends Shelf Life For AstraZeneca COVID-19 Jab To Nine Months: Reuters

India’s drug regulator has allowed AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine to be used for up to nine months from its manufacture date, versus the prescribed six months, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and a source.

The approval is expected to minimize vaccine wastage and better plan the inoculation programs.

Some Africa can use up more than a million doses of the branded Covishield vaccine by Serum Institute Of India by mid-next month if the shelf life is not extended.

“You are permitted to apply the shelf-life of nine months to unlabeled vials available on hand,” India’s drug controller-general, V.G. Somani, wrote late last month in reply to a request from the Serum Institute Of India.

AstraZeneca said that its shot could be stored, transported, and handled at normal refrigerated conditions for at least six months.

The World Health Organization website also gives the shelf-life of Covishield and the South Korean-made AstraZeneca shot as six months.

Each vial typically contains 5 milliliters of vaccine or ten doses.

The source did not specify what kind of data was shared by the company.

Somani, Serum Institute Of India, and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond.

