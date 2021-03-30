 Skip to main content

India Extends Shelf Life For AstraZeneca COVID-19 Jab To Nine Months: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 9:17am   Comments
India’s drug regulator has allowed AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine to be used for up to nine months from its manufacture date, versus the prescribed six months, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and a source.

  • The approval is expected to minimize vaccine wastage and better plan the inoculation programs.
  • Some Africa can use up more than a million doses of the branded Covishield vaccine by Serum Institute Of India by mid-next month if the shelf life is not extended.
  • “You are permitted to apply the shelf-life of nine months to unlabeled vials available on hand,” India’s drug controller-general, V.G. Somani, wrote late last month in reply to a request from the Serum Institute Of India.
  • AstraZeneca said that its shot could be stored, transported, and handled at normal refrigerated conditions for at least six months.
  • The World Health Organization website also gives the shelf-life of Covishield and the South Korean-made AstraZeneca shot as six months.
  • Each vial typically contains 5 milliliters of vaccine or ten doses.
  • The source did not specify what kind of data was shared by the company.
  • Somani, Serum Institute Of India, and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.34% at $50.13 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

