CDC New Study Shows Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Shots 90% Effective Against Infection In Real-World Setting
- The two-dose COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) lower the risk for infection by up to 90%, according to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- The study was released in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, an online journal published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- The study followed 3,950 health care workers, first responders, and other essential workers in eight U.S. locations as the first vaccines were rolled out starting in December.
- Participants were tested weekly to look for all cases of the infection, even asymptomatic ones.
- According to the CDC, even two weeks after those studied received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, the risk of infection dropped by 80%.
- "The authorized COVID-19 vaccines provided early, substantial real-world protection against infection for our nation's healthcare personnel, first responders, and other front-line essential workers," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in a press release.
