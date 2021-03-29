 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tempest Therapeutics To Go Public Via Millendo Therapeutics Merger

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNDhas agreed to merge with privately-held Tempest Therapeutics Inc in an all-stock transaction.

  • The combined company will operate under the Tempest Therapeutics moniker under ticker 'TPST,' focusing on advancing Tempest's oncology pipeline of small molecule candidates.
  • Tempest's oncology pipeline is led by two clinical programs, TPST-1495 and TPST-1120.
  • TPST-1495 is currently in Phase 1a/1b dose and schedule optimization study in patients with advanced solid tumors. Topline data is expected by the end of this year. Data from planned monotherapy dose-expansion and combination studies are expected in 2022.
  • TPST-1120 has completed monotherapy dose-escalation and is progressing through a combination dose-escalation study with nivolumab.
  • Earlier this month, Tempest announced a clinical collaboration with Roche to investigate TPST-1120 in a randomized frontline hepatocellular carcinoma study. Topline data from this study by year-end 2022.
  • In support of the merger, Tempest has secured commitments from a syndicate of investors for a $30 million PIPE financing that is expected to close concurrent with the merger's completion.
  • The financing and merger are expected to close in the first half of 2021.
  • Price Action: MLND shares are trading 12.8% lower at $1.90 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBF + MLND)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Pfizer Starts Early-Stage Study Of Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Drug
Regeneron's Lower Dose Of COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Cuts Hospitalization, Death By 70%
Ionis Pharma Stock Is Trading Lower After Roche Drops Huntington's Disease Trial With Tominersen
Roche's Tocilizumab, Gilead's Remdesivir Combo Fails To Improve Hospital Discharge Time in COVID-19 Study
FDA Ok's Roche's Companion Diagnostic For Pfizer's Lorbrena In Lung Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com