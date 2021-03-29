 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JNJ Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Pact With African Union

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 6:53am   Comments
Share:

Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), through its Janssen Pharmaceutical NV unit, has entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust that could order an additional 180 million doses of COVID-19 shot for a combined total of 400 million doses through 2022.

  • JNJ will initially supply up to 220 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union's 55 member states from the third quarter of 2021.
  • "We need to immunize at least 60% of our population in order to get rid of the virus from our continent. The J&J agreement enables us to move towards achieving this target," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Last year in December, J&J said it and the GAVI vaccine alliance expected to enter into a deal that would provide up to 500 million doses of the company's vaccine to the COVAX program through 2022.
  • Johnson & Johnson has established a global manufacturing and supply network for its COVID-19 vaccine, collaborating with nine partners across four continents, including Aspen Pharmacare in South Africa.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are trading 0.7% lower at $163.78 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

In Key Milestone, Pfizer Begins Testing COVID-19 Vaccine In Children
AstraZeneca Revises COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy To 76% After Controversy
Intel Helps Market Comeback As Shares Rise Following Announcement
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers
J&J COVID-19 Vaccine To Get Supply Boost As Manufacturing Partner Secures Key FDA Clearance
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com