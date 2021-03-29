JNJ Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Pact With African Union

Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), through its Janssen Pharmaceutical NV unit, has entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust that could order an additional 180 million doses of COVID-19 shot for a combined total of 400 million doses through 2022.

JNJ will initially supply up to 220 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union's 55 member states from the third quarter of 2021.

"We need to immunize at least 60% of our population in order to get rid of the virus from our continent. The J&J agreement enables us to move towards achieving this target," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year in December, J&J said it and the GAVI vaccine alliance expected to enter into a deal that would provide up to 500 million doses of the company's vaccine to the COVAX program through 2022.

Johnson & Johnson has established a global manufacturing and supply network for its COVID-19 vaccine, collaborating with nine partners across four continents, including Aspen Pharmacare in South Africa.

Price Action: JNJ shares are trading 0.7% lower at $163.78 in the premarket on the last check Monday.