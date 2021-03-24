Hong Kong Suspends Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Shots On Loose Caps, Minor Dirt: Report
Hong Kong and Macau have temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) due to packaging defects in a batch of vials.
- Vials with lot number 210102 were found to have defective packaging, authorities said.
- Some instances where caps had been pushed out after saline was injected to dilute the vaccine, causing spillage.
- "For the sake of precaution, the current vaccination must be suspended during the period of investigation," Hong Kong's government said in a statement.
- Also, the government says that there is no reason to believe product safety is at risk.
- The matter is being investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma, BioNTech, and Pfizer.
- The city still aims to maintain the schedule for administering shot boosters, set to start from Saturday after the first doses were administered on March 10.
- Price Action: PFE shares are trading 0.4% higher at $35.50 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
