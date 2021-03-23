 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ionis Pharma Stock Is Trading Lower After Roche Drops Huntington's Disease Trial With Tominersen

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Share:

Roche Holdings AG (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) has halted dosing for its Phase 3 study of tominersen, an antisense drug targeting the huntingtin protein and a mutant variant.

  • Roche is calling off the study after an independent data committee “made its recommendation based on the investigational therapy’s potential benefit/risk profile for study participants.”
  • The drug is an antisense oligonucleotide that was initially developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) and licensed for $45 million in 2017.
  • Tominersen had raised hopes in an earlier trial when it showed dose-dependent reductions of the mutant protein that drives the disease.
  • Roche also stopped dosing in an open-label extension study dubbed GEN-EXTEND dosing patients on the same high- and low-dose protocol.
  • The company said it would provide further updates on its plan for the drug after data are further evaluated and planned to monitor patients’ safety signals through the study’s trial window.
  • Roche is still pursuing Huntington’s disease via its Spark Therapeutics Inc gene therapy unit that it bought in late 2019.
  • The Phase 1 PK/PD study (GEN-PEAK) of tominersen and the observational Genentech and Roche Huntington’s disease Natural History Study will continue.
  • Price Action: IONS shares tanked 21.2% at $43.81 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday, while RHHBY shares closed up 3.1% at $42.5 Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market To See $635M Growth By 2025 And These 2 Companies Will Be Key Drivers: Research
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Gets Label Expansion In Europe, Pfizer To Sell Chinese Biologics Unit, Celcuity Spikes
3 Cancer Diagnostic Stocks To Watch Following Roche's GenMark Buy
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent Nabs CDC Contract, Enzo Rallies, Solid Biosciences Releases Gene Therapy Data, Moderna Begins Pediatric Vaccine Study
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 50 Points; Shaw Communications Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Intec Pharma Jumps Following Merger News; HighPoint Resources Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Huntington's DiseaseBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com