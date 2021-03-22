89bio's NASH Candidate Shows Clinically Meaningful Outcomes At ENDO Conference
89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) announced additional data from its Phase 1b/2a study evaluating BIO89-100 in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- The company will present the data at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting.
- BIO89-100 is a glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21.
- New analyses showed that BIO89-100 demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in both liver fat volume and liver volume overall across all dosing groups.
- Liver volume reduced up to 15%, and liver fat volume decreased to 65% in treated patients at 13 weeks compared to baseline, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging-proton density fat fraction.
- These data extend the previously reported MRI-PDFF data in which BIO89-100 treatment resulted in up to 70% relative reduction in liver fat fraction relative to placebo treatment.
- Additionally, BIO89-100, as previously reported, demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with rates of gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting similar to placebo.
- Price Action: ENTB shares were trading 3.8% higher at $26.04 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: NASH Non Alcoholic steatohepatitisBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General