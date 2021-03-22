 Skip to main content

89bio's NASH Candidate Shows Clinically Meaningful Outcomes At ENDO Conference

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNBannounced additional data from its Phase 1b/2a study evaluating BIO89-100 in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

  • The company will present the data at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting.
  • BIO89-100 is a glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21.
  • New analyses showed that BIO89-100 demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in both liver fat volume and liver volume overall across all dosing groups.
  • Liver volume reduced up to 15%, and liver fat volume decreased to 65% in treated patients at 13 weeks compared to baseline, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging-proton density fat fraction.
  • These data extend the previously reported MRI-PDFF data in which BIO89-100 treatment resulted in up to 70% relative reduction in liver fat fraction relative to placebo treatment.
  • Additionally, BIO89-100, as previously reported, demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with rates of gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting similar to placebo.
  • Price Action: ENTB shares were trading 3.8% higher at $26.04 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

