 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioCryst To Start Pivotal BCX9930 Trial In Rare Blood Disorder In 2H'21

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Share:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRXannounced results from a dose-ranging trial evaluating BCX9930 in treatment-naïve paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients and PNH patients with an inadequate response to C5 inhibitors.

  • The results showed that BCX9930 significantly increased hemoglobin and reduced transfusions, was safe and generally well-tolerated in the trial.
  • Based on these results, the company plans to advance directly into pivotal trials in PNH and proof of concept trials in renal complement-mediated diseases in the second half of 2021.
  • PNH patients in the trial also experienced reductions in key laboratory biomarkers such as reticulocyte count, lactate dehydrogenase (treatment-naïve patients), and percentage of C3 opsonization (patients with inadequate C5 response) following dosing at 400 mg bid or 500 mg bid.
  • Hemoglobin levels increased by a mean of 3.5 g/dL in treatment-naïve patients and 3.2 g/dL in C5 inhibitor inadequate response patients; at the last visit, mean hemoglobin levels were 11.8 g/dL and 12.2 g/dL, respectively.
  • Relative red blood cell clone size, a marker of hemolytic control, also increased from 53% to 92% in treatment-naïve patients and from 50% to 80% in C5 inhibitor inadequate response patients.
  • There were no discontinuations or drug interruptions due to related adverse events. No safety signals were observed.
  • Price Action: BCRX shares are trading 2.04% higher at $13.51 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
FDA Decisions For Pfizer, Eli Lilly And Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Plus New Data And Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent Nabs CDC Contract, Enzo Rallies, Solid Biosciences Releases Gene Therapy Data, Moderna Begins Pediatric Vaccine Study
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Paroxysmal Nocturnal HemoglobinuriaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com