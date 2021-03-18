Exelixis' XL092 To Be Tested In Combination With Bavencio In Urothelial Carcinoma
Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Germany's Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) for the ongoing Phase 1b dose-escalation study STELLAR-001.
- The study will add three new cohorts that will evaluate the safety and tolerability of Exelixis' XL092, in combination with Merck/Pfizer's Bavencio (avelumab), in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC).
- Exelixis is sponsoring the STELLAR-001 trial, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer will provide avelumab for use in the trial.
- Additional expansion cohorts include maintenance therapy, patients who have progressed following treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, and patients previously treated with platinum-containing chemotherapy.
- XL092 is an investigational, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in the growth and spread of cancer.
- Price Action: EXEL shares are trading 0.86% higher at $23.35 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Urothelial CancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts FDA General