 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Neos Therapeutics, Aytu BioScience Stocks Soaring Today?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 6:22am   Comments
Share:

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) and Aytu BioScience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares are rising today in the premarket session, though there is no news on both companies.

  • The investors are reacting to the companies' respective special meetings of stockholders related to the proposed merger between Aytu and Neos that will happen today.
  • Each company's stockholders on record as of February 5 will be eligible to receive notice of vote at their respective company's special meeting.
  • Last week, an independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co, recommended Neos Therapeutics stockholders vote "FOR" the merger. Another independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., also recommended Neos Therapeutics stockholders vote "FOR" the deal.
  • Neos stockholders will receive 0.1088 Aytu shares upon merger closing, valuing the all-stock transaction at approximately $44.9 million.
  • The combined company will operate under Aytu Biopharma Inc moniker.
  • Price Action: NEOS and AYTU shares are trading 63.8% and 23.1% higher at $1.9 and $11.89, respectively, in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NEOS + AYTU)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regulatory Setback For Acadia, Lilly Forges Diabetes Antibody Treatment Collaboration, Aytu's Positive COVID-19 Data
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Aytu BioScience Stock Is Trading Higher After Healight Therapy Shows Improved Outcome In COVID-19 Patients
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com