Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab Beat Placebo At Controlling, Resolving Ulcerative Colitis Symptoms
Eli Lilly and Co's (NYSE: LLY) Mirikizumab is now one step closer to get approval after announcing positive data from Phase 3 LUCENT-1 study in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
- The study met the primary endpoint of clinical remission at Week 12 compared to placebo when the colon's inflammation is controlled or resolved.
- According to top-line data, the p-value of less than 0.0001 was posted on that primary endpoint, as well as nailed its secondary endpoints, including reduced bowel urgency, clinical response, endoscopic remission, symptomatic remission, and improvement in endoscopic histologic inflammation.
- In sub-analyses, the antibody also showed fast improvement after four weeks of treatment and reduced symptoms in patients who had previously received another biologic or JAK inhibitor.
- Patients who completed the 12-week induction phase have been rolled into the Phase 3 LUCENT-2 trial, which is currently ongoing.
- Price Action: LLY shares are trading higher by 0.77% at $190.58 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.
