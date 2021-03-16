Suspensions In Europe Will Not Disturb AstraZeneca Vaccine's Global Roll Out: Report

The World Health Organization said that global distribution of the AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine remains unruffled, though much of Europe has stopped using the shot after reports of blood clots in some people shortly after immunization, reports Washington Post.

The EMA has not recommended that authorities suspend the use and WHO also came out to advise against halting vaccinations.

Sweden and Latvia are the latest European countries to pause the vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZeneca’s vaccine as a precautionary measure.

The reassurance from WHO comes as Australia said that it would continue to use the vaccine, which successfully protects against the infection.

Thailand’s prime minister also became the country’s first person to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot after the country briefly halted its rollout due to blood clot concerns in Europe.

Bloomberg notes that Africa Centers for Disease Control is reviewing the shot amid the possible safety concerns.

Price Action: AZN shares are trading 2.58% higher at $50.03 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.