 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead, Merck Team Up To Develop Long-Acting HIV Infection Treatments

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 11:41am   Comments
Share:

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) have entered into an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize HIV therapies that combine Gilead's 'Lenacapavir' and Merck's 'Islatravir' into a two-drug regimen.

  • The first clinical studies of the oral combination are expected to begin in the second half of 2021.
  • The collaboration will initially focus on long-acting oral formulations and long-acting injectable formulations of these combination products.
  • Across the oral and injectable formulations, Gilead and Merck will share global development and commercialization costs in a 60:40 ratio.
  • For long-acting oral products, Gilead will lead commercialization in the U.S., and Merck will lead commercialization in the EU and the rest of the world.
  • For long-acting injectable products, Merck will be responsible for commercialization in the U.S., and Gilead will lead commercialization in the EU and the rest of the world.
  • Upon passing $2 billion a year in net product sales for the oral combination, the revenue split will adjust to 65% Gilead and 35% Merck for any revenues above the threshold.
  • Upon passing $3.5 billion in sales for the injectable combination, the revenue split will adjust to 65% Gilead and 35% Merck for any revenues above the threshold.
  • Islatravir (formerly MK-8591) is a nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor.
  • Lenacapavir is a novel investigational capsid inhibitor that interrupts the activity of HIV capsid, a protein that surrounds and protects the virus's genetic material and essential enzymes.
  • Price Action: GILD and MRK stocks are trading higher by 1.09% at $62.23 and 1.77% at $75.90, in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD + MRK)

Inhibrx's INBRX-105 Shows Dose-Limiting Toxicities In Early-Stage Solid Tumors Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Contrasting COVID-19 Treatment Readouts From Roche, Vir, Delay In Kadmon's FDA Review, Alzheimer's Data From Prothena
Roche's Tocilizumab, Gilead's Remdesivir Combo Fails To Improve Hospital Discharge Time in COVID-19 Study
Johnson And Johnson's Vaccine Could Be A Game Changer
Biden Administration Poised To Buy Additional 100M Doses Of J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine: CNBC
Pfizer, BioNTech Predict Increase In Capacity To 3B COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 2022: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: HIV treatmentBiotech News Health Care Contracts FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com