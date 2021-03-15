Gilead, Merck Team Up To Develop Long-Acting HIV Infection Treatments
Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) have entered into an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize HIV therapies that combine Gilead's 'Lenacapavir' and Merck's 'Islatravir' into a two-drug regimen.
- The first clinical studies of the oral combination are expected to begin in the second half of 2021.
- The collaboration will initially focus on long-acting oral formulations and long-acting injectable formulations of these combination products.
- Across the oral and injectable formulations, Gilead and Merck will share global development and commercialization costs in a 60:40 ratio.
- For long-acting oral products, Gilead will lead commercialization in the U.S., and Merck will lead commercialization in the EU and the rest of the world.
- For long-acting injectable products, Merck will be responsible for commercialization in the U.S., and Gilead will lead commercialization in the EU and the rest of the world.
- Upon passing $2 billion a year in net product sales for the oral combination, the revenue split will adjust to 65% Gilead and 35% Merck for any revenues above the threshold.
- Upon passing $3.5 billion in sales for the injectable combination, the revenue split will adjust to 65% Gilead and 35% Merck for any revenues above the threshold.
- Islatravir (formerly MK-8591) is a nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor.
- Lenacapavir is a novel investigational capsid inhibitor that interrupts the activity of HIV capsid, a protein that surrounds and protects the virus's genetic material and essential enzymes.
