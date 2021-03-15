Equillium's Stock Is Trading Higher On Itolizumab's Durable, Sustained Response In Graft-Versus-Host Disease Study
Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) reports positive data from Phase 1b/2 Equate Study evaluating 'itolizumab' in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD).
- The data was presented at the virtual 47th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
- The study showed that a majority of patients achieved a complete response within 15 days, which was maintained through day 85.
- A clinically meaningful reduction in corticosteroid use was observed in these patients, and 'itolizumab' inhibited pathogenic T cell proliferation.
- Median steroid dose reduction at Day 85 was 93%, 87%, and 91% for Cohorts 1, 2, and 3, respectively.
- Pharmacodynamic data from the first three cohorts suggests an optimal dose range of 0.8 to 1.6 mg/kg.
- Itolizumab was generally well tolerated across all doses.
- Strong response for higher dose level cohorts (0.8 and 1.6 mg/kg) was observed with an overall response rate of 100% (N=6) at day 29. Most have been complete responses.
- Itolizumab is an anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway that plays a central role in modulating T cells that drive many immuno-inflammatory diseases.
- Price Action: EQ shares are up 9.22% at $8.64 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General