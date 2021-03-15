 Skip to main content

Equillium's Stock Is Trading Higher On Itolizumab's Durable, Sustained Response In Graft-Versus-Host Disease Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQreports positive data from Phase 1b/2 Equate Study evaluating 'itolizumab' in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD).

  • The data was presented at the virtual 47th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
  • The study showed that a majority of patients achieved a complete response within 15 days, which was maintained through day 85.
  • A clinically meaningful reduction in corticosteroid use was observed in these patients, and 'itolizumab' inhibited pathogenic T cell proliferation.
  • Median steroid dose reduction at Day 85 was 93%, 87%, and 91% for Cohorts 1, 2, and 3, respectively.
  • Pharmacodynamic data from the first three cohorts suggests an optimal dose range of 0.8 to 1.6 mg/kg.
  • Itolizumab was generally well tolerated across all doses.
  • Strong response for higher dose level cohorts (0.8 and 1.6 mg/kg) was observed with an overall response rate of 100% (N=6) at day 29. Most have been complete responses.
  • Itolizumab is an anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway that plays a central role in modulating T cells that drive many immuno-inflammatory diseases.
  • Price Action: EQ shares are up 9.22% at $8.64 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

