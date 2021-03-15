Aeterna Zentaris Shares Are Trading Higher On Announcing Licensing Pact For Development Of Prophylactic COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aeterna Zentaris Inc (NASDAQ: AEZS) has exercised its option announced on February 2, and entered into an exclusive worldwide sub-licensable patent and know-how license agreement for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
- The vaccine is currently in preclinical development and was invented at the Julius-Maximilians-University in Wuerzburg.
- Additionally, the Company has entered into a research agreement with the University to conduct supplementary research activities and preclinical development studies on the potential vaccine.
- The vaccine technology uses the approved typhoid fever vaccine Salmonella Typhi Ty21a as a carrier strain. It has the potential to be an orally active, live-attenuated bacterial vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection.
- The Company will pay an up-front payment of €140,000, certain milestones payments, sales milestones, and a percentage of any sub-licensing revenue.
- Recently, AEZS obtained an exclusive license from The University of Sheffield, the U.K., to parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides, which will initially be studied for primary hypoparathyroidism.
- Price Action: AEZS shares increased 15.3% at $1.36 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts FDA General