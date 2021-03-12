Baxter's AK 98 Hemodialysis Machine Ok'd In US
The FDA has approved Baxter International Inc's (NYSE: BAX) next-generation Artificial Kidney 98 (AK 98) dialysis machine.
- AK 98 Offers a compact, portable, and easy-to-use system for dialysis.
- AK 98 offers encrypted, two-way connectivity, enabling the system to pull prescriptions directly from the electronic medical record for simplified workflow and data handling.
- AK 98 is currently used in more than 90 countries globally and will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
- The dialysis system can be used alongside Theranova, Baxter's novel dialysis membrane.
- Price Action: BAX shares were trading 1.3% higher at $78.74 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.
