 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Altimmune Shares Are Trading Higher On Expanded Manufacturing Pact With Lonza

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 6:10am   Comments
Share:

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALThas expanded its previously-announced manufacturing collaboration with Lonza Group (OTCMKT: LZAGY) for AdCOVID, its single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

  • Under the expansion, Lonza will commission a dedicated manufacturing suite for clinical and commercial production of AdCOVID, at its facility near Houston, Texas.  
  • In December, the FDA issued a clinical hold on Altimmune's investigational New Drug application for AdCOVID. The agency requested certain protocol modifications and the submission of additional chemistry, manufacturing, and controls data. 
  • The recently commenced Phase 1 study with data readout is expected in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Price Action: ALT shares gained 19.7% at $20.20 in the premarket trading on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LZAGY + ALT)

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 23, 2021
Altimmune's AdCOVID Vaccine Gets Positive FDA Update
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com