Enveric Biosciences Stock Skyrockets After Licensing Agreement With Diverse Biotech

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) soars in the premarket in reaction to acquiring an exclusive, perpetual license for novel molecules from Diverse Biotech. It is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new molecules for oncology.

Through the conjugation of cannabidiol (CBD) with existing standard-of-care drugs via Diverse Biotech's chemistry drug delivery platform, Enveric intends to expand its pipeline of development candidates into oncology supportive care indications.

As part of the agreement, Enveric will add to the Company's list of target indications by obtaining five molecules, four of which are dermatology-focused and one that is pain-focused.

Price Action: ENVB jumps 65.5% at $4.84 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.