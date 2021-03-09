Why Is Graybug Vision Stock Plunging Today?
Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ: GRAY) shares are dropping after preliminary data from Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial of GB-102 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- Investors are reacting to the mean change of best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from the baseline that was lower in GB-102 1mg than aflibercept arm.
- The mean change from baseline for BCVA for all 20 completers was approximately nine letters lower across all time points versus the study control arm.
- The study was designed to evaluate two separate doses of GB-102, 1mg, and 2mg, injected every six months compared with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept) injected every two months.
- After interim safety analysis, the 2mg dose was discontinued after the initial dose, and all patients were switched to 1mg for their second dose.
- The median time to first supportive therapy was five months for GB-102 1mg (primary endpoint of the study).
- Central subfield thickness of the retina in the GB-102 1mg arm was consistent with the study control arm.
- GB-102, the company's lead product candidate, is a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib malate, injected intravitreally.
- Sunitinib is marketed as Sutent by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE).
- Piper Sandler has downgraded GRAY to Neutral with a price target of $10 from $27 earlier.
- Price Action: GRAY shares fell 48.2% at $7.65 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for GRAY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Dec 2020
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
