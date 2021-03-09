Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive EMA Pediatric Committee Opinion For Trappsol Cyclo
The Pediatric Committee (PDCO) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CYTH) for Trappsol Cyclo for Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC1).
- The treatment is a proprietary intravenous (IV) formulation of hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin.
- NPC is a rare genetic disease due to a defect in the NPC1 protein responsible for cholesterol processing in the cell.
- Pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of NPC expected to commence enrollment in Q2 2021.
- Last week, the company announced that the last patient completed their last visit in the Trappsol Cyclo Phase 1/2 study. Topline data expected in March 2021.
- Price Action: CYTH shares are trading 14.6% higher at $9.05 in market hours on the last check Tuesday.
