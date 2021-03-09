 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive EMA Pediatric Committee Opinion For Trappsol Cyclo

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Share:

The Pediatric Committee (PDCO) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CYTH) for Trappsol Cyclo for Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC1).

  • The treatment is a proprietary intravenous (IV) formulation of hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin.
  • NPC is a rare genetic disease due to a defect in the NPC1 protein responsible for cholesterol processing in the cell.
  • Pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of NPC expected to commence enrollment in Q2 2021.
  • Last week, the company announced that the last patient completed their last visit in the Trappsol Cyclo Phase 1/2 study. Topline data expected in March 2021.
  • Price Action: CYTH shares are trading 14.6% higher at $9.05 in market hours on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYTH)

38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
66 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
48 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com