FDA Ok's Roche's Companion Diagnostic For Pfizer's Lorbrena In Lung Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 7:22am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Roche Holdings AG's (OTCMKT: RHHBY) Ventana ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay as a companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients eligible for treatment with Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Lorbrena (lorlatinib).
  • The assay is intended for the qualitative detection of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) protein in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded non-small cell lung cancer tissue.
  • It is indicated as an aid in identifying patients eligible for treatment with PFE's Xalkori (crizotinib), Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Zykadia (ceritinib), Roche's Alecensa (alectinib), or Lorbrena in the U.S.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed 1.2% lower at $40.12 on Monday.

Posted-In: lung cancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

