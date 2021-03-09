Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Jab Neutralizes Virus Variant In Brazil: Reuters
According to a lab study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize a new variant of the coronavirus in Brazil, reported Reuters.
- The scientists said the neutralizing ability was roughly equivalent to the vaccine’s effect on a previous version of the virus from last year.
- Pfizer found that its vaccine neutralized other variants first identified in the U.K. and South Africa as per the interim data from the lab study.
- Although, the shot was slightly less effective against mutations in the South Africa variant.
- Pfizer believes its current vaccine is highly likely to still protect against the South African variant.
- Separately, Terumo Corp (OTCMKT: TRUMF) said that it had developed a new syringe capable of getting seven doses out of each vial of PFE’s COVID-19 vaccine, reports Reuters.
- Currently, the vials can hold five doses. Six doses can be drawn with special syringes.
- The health ministry approved the design, and Terumo will begin production at the end of March.
- Terumo aims to make 20 million units this year.
- Price Action: PFE shares are 0.96% higher at $34.68 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. BNTX closed 6.1% lower at $90.29 on Monday.
