Terumo Corp manufactures and sells medical products and equipment. The firm has three main businesses: blood management, cardiac and vascular, and general hospital. The cardiac and vascular business generates the largest proportion of revenue and sells cardiac and endovascular interventional therapies, cardiovascular surgical systems, neurovascular products, and vascular graft products. The general hospital business includes diabetes management, consumer healthcare, drug and device technologies, and general hospital products. The blood management business sells blood component, therapeutic apheresis, and cellular technologies. Terumo generates the majority of its revenue in Asia, with Japan contributing the largest proportion of Asian revenue.