Roche's Tocilizumab Injection Wins FDA Approval For Lung Disease
- The FDA has approved Roche Holdings AG's (OTCQX: RHHBY) Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) for slowing the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adult patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD).
- Systemic sclerosis, also known as scleroderma, is an autoimmune disease causing tissues of the skin and lungs to thicken and harden.
- This subcutaneous injection is the sixth FDA-approved indication for Actemra/RoActemra since its launch in the U.S. in 2010.
- The company says that the treatment is the first biologic therapy approved by the FDA to treat the disease.
- Last month, Oxford researchers Actemra (tocilizumab) cuts the risk of death among patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, shortens the time to recovery and reduces the need for mechanical ventilation.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares are up 0.4% at $40.5 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.
