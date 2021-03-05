 Skip to main content

Roche's Tocilizumab Injection Wins FDA Approval For Lung Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 8:00am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Roche Holdings AG's (OTCQX: RHHBY) Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) for slowing the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adult patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD).
  • Systemic sclerosis, also known as scleroderma, is an autoimmune disease causing tissues of the skin and lungs to thicken and harden.
  • This subcutaneous injection is the sixth FDA-approved indication for Actemra/RoActemra since its launch in the U.S. in 2010.
  • The company says that the treatment is the first biologic therapy approved by the FDA to treat the disease.
  • Last month, Oxford researchers Actemra (tocilizumab) cuts the risk of death among patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, shortens the time to recovery and reduces the need for mechanical ventilation.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares are up 0.4% at $40.5 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Lung Disease Systemic SclerosisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

