Oxford Researchers Say Roche's Arthritis Drug Cuts Death In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 11:53am   Comments
  • Oxford researchers have reportedly found that Roche Holdings AG’s (OTCMKT: RHHBY) arthritis drug Actemra (tocilizumab), when combined with the steroid dexamethasone, cuts the risk of death among patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, as well as shorten the time to recovery and reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, CNBC reports.
  • The Recovery trial was established in March by researchers at Oxford University to discover treatments for COVID-19. In June last year, the RECOVERY trial found that the cheap and widely available steroid dexamethasone reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients and adopted as a part of standard-of-care recommended for severe patients.
  • Results showed that treatment with tocilizumab significantly reduced deaths, with 29% of the tocilizumab group dying within 28 days, compared with 33% of patients in the usual care group. 
  • According to the researchers, the probability of discharge within 28 days was increased from 47% to 54%.
  • Price Action: RHHBY stock moved 0.46% higher at $43.86 in market hours on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: CNBC Covid-19 Oxford UniversityBiotech News FDA Top Stories General

