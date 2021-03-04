Study Reports Some Cases Of Delayed Rash After Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Report
- According to a New England Journal of Medicine report, some people experienced delayed skin rashes after receiving Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 shot, writes Bloomberg.
- Researchers reported details on 12 cases of reactions that appeared eight or more days after the first dose.
- In some cases, the rashes were four inches wide or more and took around six days to resolve.
- According to the study, most of the delayed reactions developed on the shoulder and upper arm near the injection site, while others appeared on the elbow, fingers, and palm.
- In some cases, the tissue below the skin surface hardened and lost its smooth appearance in response to the inflammation.
- The rashes were mostly treated with ice and antihistamines, although some patients needed steroid treatments.
- About half also got skin reactions after the second dose, though less severe.
- The delayed reactions to the Moderna vaccine are different from the immediate injection-site reactions common with both the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna messenger RNA vaccines, said Kimberly Blumenthal, co-director of the clinical epidemiology program at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
- “This is a Moderna-specific reaction that pops up after the first week and can last a number of days.” “I have not been told about any from Pfizer,” Blumenthal said.
