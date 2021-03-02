 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie To Beef Up Neurology Pipeline With Option To Add Parkinson's Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Share:
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has landed an option to buy Mitokinin upon completing IND-enabling studies on the latter's lead PINK1 compound for Parkinson's disease.
  • Mitokinin's novel PINK1 compounds selectively increase the activity of PINK1, a master regulator of mitochondrial quality control that is genetically linked to Parkinson's disease.
  • Mitokinin is based on technology discovered by Nicholas Hertz, Ph.D., and Kevan Shokat, Ph.D., at the University of California, San Francisco.
  • Now, AbbVie has signed up to help Mitokinin get to the next stage in its evolution. In return for the option to buy Mitokinin, AbbVie is making an upfront payment.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.1% at $108.5 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

Warren Buffett Says Berkshire's Apple Investment Shows The 'Power Of Repurchases'
Delic is Bringing Psychedelics to the Mainstream
AbbVie's Allergan Files US Application AGN-190584 For Presbyopia
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants
AbbVie's Humira Gets FDA Approval For Pediatric Ulcerative Colitis
AbbVie's Upadacitinib Shows Clinical Benefit In Second Late-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Parkinson’s DiseaseBiotech M&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com