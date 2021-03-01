Homology Medicines Regains Global Rights To Novartis Ophthalmology Program
Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) has regained worldwide exclusive rights from Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize its proprietary nuclease-free gene-editing technology platform for an ophthalmic target.
- Novartis had concluded the collaboration and licensing agreement with Homology announced in 2017 to pursue other opportunities in their pipeline.
- The company has generated in vivo data in two different eye targets.
- "AAVHSC vectors can edit the back of the eye, and we plan to share additional data from the ophthalmology program at a scientific meeting in May," said Arthur Tzianabos, President and CEO of Homology Medicines.
- Price Action: FIXX shares were trading 3.54% higher at $11.12, and NVS shares were up 0.8% at $86.61 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
