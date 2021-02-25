Akari Therapeutics' PASylated Nomacopan Shows Promising Action In Animal Studies
- Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) announces new data from PASylated nomacopan published in the journal CELLS.
- In a non-infectious allergic uveitis animal model, PAS-nomacopan reduced VEGF by more than 50% compared to saline control, equivalent to the inhibition caused by an anti-VEGF antibody.
- Separately, Akari recently completed a preclinical study in which intravitreally injected PAS-nomacopan was compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Eyelea, an FDA-approved treatment for wet AMD.
- PAS-nomacopan injected once during the 16-day treatment period was equivalent to Eyelea in reducing neo-vascularisation.
- The company says that PAS-nomacopan was significantly more effective in reducing retinal inflammation than the anti-VEGF antibody.
- PAS-nomacopan's optimal dose interval to be used in clinical trials is yet to be determined.
